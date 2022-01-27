Mississippi police: 20-year-old male shot, killed while in vehicle Wednesday night

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in the 1100 block of National Street in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the victim was in a motor vehicle at the time of the incident. More information will be released as the investigation continues, a spokesperson for VPD said.

“I met with investigators this morning to discuss last night’s incidents. We discussed evidence collected at the scene and the information received from certain citizens in the community who gave information,” Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said. “We certainly don’t want to divulge what was told, as it is information we will be able to use to secure an arrest.

“At this time I’m sure the suspect or suspects are coming up with a plan to get away with what happened. However, we are already on top of this and are confident that an arrest will be made soon,” she continued. “This is such a tragedy for the family and for the community for those that truly care about the victim. The citizens in Vicksburg come together for such incidents as this and fight for justice for the families.”