Mississippi man stole piles of money from church he once led, police say

Published 10:16 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was charged this week with allegedly stealing from the very church where he once worked.

Southaven Police said Kevin Hauman, 41, turned himself into police after a warrant for felony embezzlement was issued for his arrest.

Police said the investigation started in early December 2021 when they were contacted about a possible theft from the church.

Hauman was arrested and initially held in the Desoto County Jail on $150,000 bond.

WREG-TV in Memphis reported that Hauman worked as a business administrator with Cornerstone Church and may have been the church’s pastor. The TV stations reported that the number of funds allegedly embezzled was “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

More News

Suspect charged in weekend killings at Mississippi motel was mistakenly released from jail in October, sheriff says.

Mississippi coronavirus case spread still bad, but improving; hospitalizations hit new record

Mississippi hospitals crammed with COVID-19 patients after old record shattered

Mississippi authorities: Another suspect arrested in connection with stolen telephone cable. Over 500 feet of commercial cable found missing.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article