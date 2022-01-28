Suspect charged in weekend killings at Mississippi motel was mistakenly released from jail in October, sheriff says.

The suspect charged in connection with the double homicide of two women at a Mississippi hotel was mistakenly released from jail two months ago.

WLBT News reports that Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones Jermaine White, who has been charged for the murder of two women at the Rainbow Hotel in Jackson this weekend, was released in October as a result of an error at his agency.

In October, White was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Although he was given a $50,000 bond, White was apparently released two later without paying the bond.

Jones said that White was released from jail in October on an old charge that was no longer being prosecuted, even though White was back in jail on a new charge. Jones said that the error was a failure of the agency, even though Jones was not sheriff at the time the error occurred.

Acting Sheriff Marshand Crisler was in control of the jail at the time White was released. Jones was elected as Hinds County Sheriff in November.

Jones said that White has been linked to a number of crimes. White pleaded guilty in 2004 to house burglary. Since then he has been arrested multiple times for armed robbery but was never convicted for lack of evidence.

Jones said a warrant was issued for White to return to jail in October when it was discovered that White was able to get out of jail without posting bond. The warrant for White’s return to custody was still active when White was arrested for the weekend homicides.