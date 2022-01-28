SWAT team called to Mississippi motel room, finds drugs, weapons with juveniles present. Four adults in custody.

SWAT teams and other officers were called to a Mississippi hotel Thursday night and discovered four adults and three juveniles with drugs, alcohol and guns.

Four people were taken into custody after officers from the Natchez Violent Immediate Police Emergency Response (V.I.P.E.R.) unit and SWAT team responded after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to reports of a strong smell of marijuana at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South.

When the door to the motel room was opened, officers found marijuana, multiple guns and alcohol in plain sight with three juveniles in the same room with four adults — only one of which was of legal drinking age.

Angela Franklin, 19; Tremarkus Childres, 19; Cadarious Wilson, 19; and Larry Griffin, 23; were taken into custody at the scene with two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old whose names were not released because they are juveniles.

One of the juveniles was wearing an ankle bracelet.

“We’re very thankful for the overwhelming support we’ve been getting through our tips line,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. They’re to the point now where they’re calling the office. They’re not even calling Crime Stoppers.”