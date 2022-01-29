Mississippi sheriff says man arrested after driving under influence on interstate at speeds reaching 120 mph

A Mississippi man was arrested after reportedly driving a vehicle under the influence on the interstate at speeds reaching 120 mph.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Tomoise McGilberry, 20, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence – 1st offense, no driver’s license, no insurance, and expired tag.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said it was a miracle that no one was hurt in the high-speed pursuit on Interstate 59 involving an impaired driver.