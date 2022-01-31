Homicide investigation launched after Mississippi teen dies at hospital with gunshot wound to stomach
Published 7:22 am Monday, January 31, 2022
A teenager is dead after a shooting in North Mississippi, according to news reports.
WREG in Memphis reports that Marshall County coroner James Anderson has confirmed that a 13-year-old was shot and killed on Embry Road in Byhalia on Saturday.
The teen reportedly showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach and later died there from her injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Marshall County officials say they do not have a person of interest or suspect identified in the case.