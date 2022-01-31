New coronavirus cases in Mississippi declining, but state reports more than 100 new deaths

Mississippi’s weekly number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped on Monday to a level not seen in weeks, but the impact of the early infections seemed to worsen as the state reported more than 100 new deaths, most from earlier in January.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 9,752 new coronavirus cases were found from 3 p.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Sunday.

Since January 1, 183,681 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective, statistically, 1 in every 16 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 727,418.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Thursday, 1,530 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. That is down slightly from the record set on Wednesday when 1,708 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

MSDH reported 104 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,935.

The high number of deaths reported Monday came with this explanation from MSDH officials:

A recent internal review of death certificate data identified additional potential COVID-19 associated deaths from January 2022 that had not been previously identified. The MSDH Office of Epidemiology is currently reviewing these deaths to determine their status as COVID-19 associated. This will result in increased additional deaths being reported over the next several days. Today’s report includes 71 additional deaths in January not previously reported, with date of deaths ranging from January 1, 2022 to January 23, 2022, and with 73% of the newly reported deaths occurring between January 1 and January 15.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 4,761. It was the first time the weekly average dipped below 5,000 since early January.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 6,628 with Monday’s update. That’s slightly down from the record high of 6.774 set a little more than one week ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.