Another Mississippi child has died of COVID-19 coronavirus, state reports

Mississippi health officials reported another death of a Mississippi child due to the COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday. The latest death marks the 11th pediatric death in the state.

The child who died of COVID-19 was between 1 and 5 years old, the state reported.

In total, 11 children have died of COVID-19. Of those, one death was in a child under age 1.

Three deaths were in children between 1 and 5. One death was in a child between age 6 and 10 and six deaths were in children between ages 11 and 17.

Children under the age of 5 are currently not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but state health officials urged parents of children who are old enough to be vaccinated to act now if their children are not already vaccinated.

“If your child is too young for vaccination, be sure that you and others in your household are vaccinated in order to protect younger children from possible COVID-19 exposure,” Mississippi State Department of Health officials wrote on social media. “Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of severe illness in children and adults.”

The latest death came less than a week after the state reported the 10th death on January 26. MSDH officials do not release the exact ages or locations of the children in an effort to protect their privacy.