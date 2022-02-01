Employee arrested after firing gun inside Mississippi restaurant

An employee of a local Jackson restaurant was arrested after shooting a gun inside the business Monday morning.

John Ransom III, 24, has been charged with two counts of simple assault along with felony of malicious mischief.

Jackson news sources report that Ransom discharged a gun a couple of times inside the dining room and kitchen of Sal and Mookie located at the District at Eastover in Jackson. Ransom also reportedly broke a couple of windows using the butt of the gun.

No one was injured in the incident. The restaurant is closed to the public on Mondays.

Restaurant owner Jeff Good said he is thankful that no one was hurt in the situation.

Investigators arrested John Ransom III, 24, who owner Jeff Good said was an employee of the restaurant.

“No one was threatened. There was not some kind of altercation. This was a very strange and random situation. It just reminds us all there’s a lot of stress out there. There’s just a lot of stress out there,” Good said.