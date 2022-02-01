Mississippi man arrested for felony DUI after motorcyclist killed in crash involving two other vehicles

Published 6:49 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One man is dead and another is arrested for driving under the influence in a weekend crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Matthew Von Weghorst, 49, was killed in the wreck which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on Burnham Road in Brandon.

Lorenzo Marcell Sutton, 45, of Brandon,  has been arrested and charged with felony aggravated DUI. He was transported to the Rankin County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Sutton was allegedly driving while under the influence at the time of the fatal crash. Sutton was reportedly traveling south on Burnham Road and swerved into the northbound lane, hitting a Lincoln MKX headed north. Weghorst was reportedly traveling behind Sutton and was thrown from his motorcycle when Sutton’s vehicle spun from the impact of the crash with the MKX and hit the motorcycle.

 

