Mississippi police officer crashes patrol vehicle on Alabama city streets

Authorities are investigating after a Mississippi police officer crashed his unmarked patrol vehicle in Mobile, Alabama.

Witnesses say the police detective with the Moss Point Police Department may have been chasing someone when the crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Michael Boulevard and Montlimar Drive.

The detective was reportedly driving fast and turning onto Michael Boulevard when he crashed into a car going straight on Montlimar.

Mobile police say the detective was able to walk away from the crash unharmed after his vehicle was flipped on its side.