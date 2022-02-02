$1.8 million grant brings Mississippi community one step closer to 100 new jobs, revolutionary plant that will turn timber waste into jet fuel

The Adams County Board of Supervisors and Natchez Inc. have secured $1.8 million in grant funding to aid in the completion of the Belwood Levee.

The Belwood site is currently under an option to purchase by Velocys for its Bayou Fuels facility.

Bayou Fuels, once operational, is expected to create 100 new jobs in Natchez.

The grant is part of the Select Sites Program of the Mississippi Development Authority. That grant program was created to increase the number of highly competitive industrial sites in the state and make them ready to meet the needs of prospective companies.

The funds will be applied to levee construction and drainage improvements at the Belwood site, which was one of 20 sites in the state evaluated by Strategic Development Group of Greenville, SC., who recommended the site for funding.

“During my time as president of the Board of Supervisors and as a current board member, it has been an honor to see the levee project from start to present day,” said Angela Hutchins, who represents District 3 in Adams County. “Adams County appreciates the support from state and federal agencies to keep our area competitive for future industrial growth.”

“The Board of Supervisors is excited to soon see the completion of the Belwood Levee. This site has proven to be a key part of the growth of our area,” said Wes Middleton, president of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, who represents District 1 of the county.

Chandler Russ, executive director of Natchez Inc., said the grant award is exciting.

“We personally thank Mississippi Development Authority, Governor Reeves, and the Mississippi Legislature. Without these partners in our infrastructure project, we would not be able to market this site and have ready for the future location of Velocys.”