Gruesome discovery: Bodies of man, woman, dog discovered in Mississippi house.

A grisly discovery has Mississippi investigators searching for clues as to what happened a man, woman and dog found dead inside a Raymond house Tuesday night.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s office say a welfare check on Midway Road at approximately 7 p.m. ended with the gruesome discovery.

Deputies found evidence of a forced entry into the residence — a broken window on the side of the house — but have not said how the window was broken.

Investigators believe the man and woman, who are believed to be in their 50s, had been deceased for 7 to 10 days. Because of the condition of the remains, authorities said they were unable to offer any suggestion of how the couple was killed.

Officials say a weapon was discovered in the house, but that they do not think the weapon was used.