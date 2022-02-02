Mississippi authorities on lookout for suspect that fled scene of shooting with state trooper

Mississippi authorities are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle that fled the scene of a shooting last Friday with a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer after the suspect and a passenger led the trooper on a high-speed chase.

The passenger of the vehicle, Denzel Harper, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $200,000 by Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Ronnie Barnes.

According to officials, Harper was a passenger in a vehicle engaged in a chase that started on Highway 35. A Mississippi Highway Patrol officer tried to pull over the vehicle for speeding. A pursuit ensued and ended when Harper jumped out of the vehicle on Harper Road and opened fire on the MHP officer, who returned fire. No one was hit in the gunfire exchange. The passenger was transported to Jefferson Davis Community Hospital as a precaution before being interrogated by investigators at the Prentiss Police Department.

A BOLO has been released for the driver and vehicle that fled the scene. Officers are looking for a black Ford Fusion with green dealer tag. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Graves Keys Road in Jefferson Davis County, possibly driven by a black male, D’Angelo Harper.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U. S. Marshals.