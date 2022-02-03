Mississippi issues Silver Alert for 75-year-old woman

Published 6:25 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Carrie Vaughn of Pachuta, MS, in Jasper County.

She is described as a black female, five feet tall, weighing 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at about 3:30 am in the area of County Road 290 in Clarke County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Carrie Vaughn suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carrie Vaughn, contact Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.

 

