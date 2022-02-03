Mississippi man’s arrest, drug trafficking conviction helped keep more than 150 potentially deadly pills out of hands of young people, DA says

Published 2:57 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man’s conviction for selling Fentanyl is another victory for law enforcement who kept more than 150 potentially deadly pill out of the hands of young people,

Carlos Dominique Allen, 33, of Jackson, was convicted Wednesday in Madison County for the sale of Fentanyl.

At the conclusion of a three-day trial, Allen was convicted for trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Hydrocodone and possession of Amphetamine.

Allen was arrested after an overdose death in Madison County. Madison police then found Allen as the source of the drugs. Police recovered more than 150 counterfeit pain pills that possibly contained fentanyl.

The pills were made to look like Oxycodone.

Madison-Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Allen is a habitual offender and subsequent drug offender who could get a maximum sentence without eligibility for early release or parole. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

 

 

More News

Mississippi parole board releases man involved in kidnapping, death of 6-year-old boy — spent 4 years of 15-year sentence in jail

Mississippi ambulance providers fear a system collapse is near

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread in January was downright ugly; February is looking better (at least a bit)

Mississippi man charged in connection with death of 80-year-old father

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article