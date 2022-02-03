Mississippi’s coronavirus spread in January was downright ugly; February is looking better (at least a bit)

Three days into February, Mississippi’s coronavirus case look would look atrocious historically, if last month wasn’t so incredibly off the charts.

Mississippi reported approximately 183,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the month of January.

To put that in another perspective, that’s approximately 250 new cases every single hour of every day for the entire month for an average of approximately 5,925 new cases per day.

Three days into February and the average cases per day is averaging approximately 5,535 cases per day a slight improvement, but at least it’s trending down.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 6,416 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 744,023.

MSDH reported 32 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,202.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly Thursday to 4,556.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,011 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.