Mississippi coronavirus new cases on rise after more than week of declines, state reports

Published 2:43 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

After more than a week of steadily declining numbers of new cases, Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus rose again Friday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 7,839 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 751,862.

MSDH reported 48 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 11,250.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Friday to 4,885.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 5,034 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
Adams 6637 133 91 19
Alcorn 9402 135 131 20
Amite 3039 61 58 10
Attala 4603 98 194 36
Benton 2180 46 47 10
Bolivar 8711 160 252 33
Calhoun 4417 56 44 7
Carroll 2452 47 53 12
Chickasaw 5300 85 63 15
Choctaw 1946 28 13 0
Claiborne 2080 45 46 9
Clarke 3993 98 131 32
Clay 4806 89 41 5
Coahoma 6150 119 138 14
Copiah 6618 101 109 15
Covington 6764 99 166 39
De Soto 47659 494 131 27
Forrest 20602 282 364 61
Franklin 1823 35 47 5
George 6799 81 76 9
Greene 2977 51 74 6
Grenada 5265 122 155 32
Hancock 11339 145 143 22
Harrison 49407 601 681 83
Hinds 50531 713 862 140
Holmes 4242 98 121 21
Humphreys 1947 40 36 9
Issaquena 250 9 0 0
Itawamba 7028 126 135 24
Jackson 35160 409 399 43
Jasper 4575 67 46 2
Jefferson 1409 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2690 46 16 1
Jones 20278 266 321 46
Kemper 2085 44 50 10
Lafayette 14215 169 202 57
Lamar 16339 145 66 12
Lauderdale 17863 337 499 108
Lawrence 3360 46 28 2
Leake 5894 104 103 17
Lee 25447 271 225 43
Leflore 7115 156 269 57
Lincoln 7711 147 211 43
Lowndes 16628 216 306 69
Madison 22994 303 416 72
Marion 6687 128 173 24
Marshall 9551 155 69 17
Monroe 10235 197 192 55
Montgomery 2828 67 90 14
Neshoba 9922 221 232 61
Newton 5677 92 89 16
Noxubee 2647 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10286 151 272 40
Panola 9913 148 103 15
Pearl River 14228 251 249 42
Perry 2890 58 41 9
Pike 8719 168 178 44
Pontotoc 9703 125 88 13
Prentiss 7650 95 102 15
Quitman 1512 29 0 0
Rankin 34795 446 508 69
Scott 6353 106 119 19
Sharkey 906 21 45 8
Simpson 6529 133 172 20
Smith 3850 65 80 8
Stone 5163 67 106 14
Sunflower 5606 114 136 21
Tallahatchie 3075 55 50 7
Tate 6903 131 80 19
Tippah 6779 97 120 14
Tishomingo 5732 108 103 28
Tunica 2438 43 20 4
Union 8985 109 133 23
Walthall 3362 72 69 14
Warren 9758 190 175 38
Washington 9682 179 224 42
Wayne 5548 79 83 13
Webster 2970 58 66 14
Wilkinson 1748 42 25 6
Winston 4841 98 135 39
Yalobusha 3861 50 84 22
Yazoo 7800 97 152 20
Total 751,862 11,250 12,205 2,137

More News

Mississippi medical marijuana licensing set to start by June

Mississippi couple indicted in sweepstakes scam. One victim defrauded more than $200,000.

Mississippi man who reportedly faked his own suicide to avoid rape charges indicted in federal court

Statue of racist ex-Gov. Bilbo quietly moved in Mississippi state capitol

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article