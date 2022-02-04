Mississippi man charged with killing his own father during a fight

A Mississippi man is behind bars after a fight with his father left the man dead, authorities said.

Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, of Lucedale, is being held at the George County jail on one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Henry Cornelius Edwards, 80, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. It was unknown if Edwards has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators discovered Edwards’ body in a vehicle outside of a residence in Lucedale at 4 p.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police determined there had been a physical altercation between the father and son, and the elderly man died from injuries sustained in the fight. Authorities have not said what sparked the fight.