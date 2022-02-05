Memphis man admits to shooting woman in head, throwing 2-day-old baby in Mississippi River

A Tennessee man was charged with murder last week after police say he admitted to killing the mother of his child and throwing their two-day-old son in the Mississippi River.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, faces two counts of murder.

Police said Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle Hoyle, 27, to an intersection in Whitehaven, a neighborhood in Memphis, where he shot her in the head while she said in her car.

Hoyle’s newborn baby, Kennedy Hoyle, was the subject of a statewide manhunt after police issued an AMBER Alert for the baby.

Police said that Isabelle said that after he shot Danielle Hoyle, he then took the baby, drove to Mud Island and threw both the baby and the murder weapon into the river.

Search teams have been unable to locate the baby’s body