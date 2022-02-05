Police: Driver shot while waiting in Mississippi Chick-fil-A drive-thru lane appears to be accidental

A driver sitting in the drive-thru lane at a Mississippi Chick-fil-A is in critical condition after he was shot in what police say was likely an accidental shooting.

Jackson news sources report that the driver was shot by a passenger in the back seat of the same car while waiting in the drive-thru at the restaurant on U.S. 80 in Clinton Friday evening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was an accident, but the two adults and one juvenile who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident are being questioned.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital by one of the passengers in the vehicle. As of late Friday evening the shooting victim was in critical condition.