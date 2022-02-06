200 pounds of cocaine discovered on passenger bus traveling Mississippi interstate. Drugs worth $14 million seized, two arrested.

On Friday, Feb. 4, a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Team observed a large passenger bus traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 driving erratically.

The deputy made a stop for a traffic violation near Pelahatchie. After speaking with the driver and his passenger, the deputy observed extremely nervous behavior coming from both occupants.

The deputy asked for and received consent to search the bus. After other deputies with the interdiction group responded deputies began to search the bus.

When a search of the bus was started, one of the suspects attempted to flee the scene and was quickly apprehended.

Deputies continued their search and located approximately 20 wrapped packages.

Fredy Gutierrez and Gabriel Manuel were then placed under arrest.

A further search of the vehicle then resulted in the discovery of 213 pounds of what was later determined to be cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is approximately $14 million. Gutierrez and Manuel were transported to the Rankin County Adult Detention Center where they are being charged with aggravated trafficking. District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring both before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.