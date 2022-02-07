Massive weekend number of new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

Published 2:34 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported on Monday the highest weekend total of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in three weeks with more than 16,000 new cases and dozens more deaths.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 16,595 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 768,457.

MSDH reported 35 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 11,285.

Through Monday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Monday to 5,863.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 5,312 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
Adams 6946 133 91 19
Alcorn 9571 136 131 20
Amite 3119 61 58 10
Attala 4721 98 194 36
Benton 2228 46 47 10
Bolivar 8892 160 252 33
Calhoun 4461 56 44 7
Carroll 2485 48 53 12
Chickasaw 5374 85 63 15
Choctaw 2021 28 13 0
Claiborne 2103 45 46 9
Clarke 4076 98 131 32
Clay 4869 89 41 5
Coahoma 6297 119 138 14
Copiah 6927 101 109 15
Covington 6871 99 166 39
De Soto 48441 495 131 27
Forrest 21268 283 364 61
Franklin 1862 35 47 5
George 6917 81 76 9
Greene 3089 51 74 6
Grenada 5375 122 155 32
Hancock 11828 145 143 22
Harrison 51319 604 681 83
Hinds 51024 714 862 140
Holmes 4298 98 121 21
Humphreys 1974 40 36 9
Issaquena 255 9 0 0
Itawamba 7170 127 135 24
Jackson 35877 410 399 43
Jasper 4665 67 46 2
Jefferson 1455 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2741 46 16 1
Jones 20604 267 321 46
Kemper 2108 44 50 10
Lafayette 14587 170 202 57
Lamar 16709 145 66 12
Lauderdale 18102 337 499 108
Lawrence 3449 46 28 2
Leake 6073 105 103 17
Lee 25815 271 225 43
Leflore 7227 157 269 57
Lincoln 8018 150 211 43
Lowndes 17070 216 306 69
Madison 23264 303 416 72
Marion 6789 128 173 24
Marshall 9695 157 69 17
Monroe 10606 197 192 55
Montgomery 2862 67 90 14
Neshoba 10070 221 232 61
Newton 5738 92 89 16
Noxubee 2676 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10739 151 272 40
Panola 10191 150 103 15
Pearl River 14613 253 249 42
Perry 2959 58 41 9
Pike 9074 168 178 44
Pontotoc 9937 125 88 13
Prentiss 7829 95 102 15
Quitman 1542 29 0 0
Rankin 35347 447 508 69
Scott 6398 106 119 19
Sharkey 926 21 45 8
Simpson 6743 134 172 20
Smith 3921 65 80 8
Stone 5251 67 106 14
Sunflower 5667 114 136 21
Tallahatchie 3128 55 50 7
Tate 7098 131 80 19
Tippah 7025 101 120 14
Tishomingo 5883 109 103 28
Tunica 2462 43 20 4
Union 9230 109 133 23
Walthall 3448 72 69 14
Warren 9890 191 175 38
Washington 9844 181 224 42
Wayne 5808 79 83 13
Webster 3020 58 66 14
Wilkinson 1756 43 25 6
Winston 4935 98 135 39
Yalobusha 3953 50 84 22
Yazoo 7859 98 152 20
Total 768,457 11,285 12,205 2,137

More News

Former Mississippi small town clerk pleads guilty to skimming residents’ water bills to the tune of $19,000

Mississippi woman pleads guilty in plot to hire assassin in murder-for-hire scheme

Mississippi 14-year-old taken into custody after FBI receives tip about possible school threat

‘They swam with the dinosaurs.’ This corner of Mississippi may not be Jurassic Park, but prehistoric fish make it unique.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article