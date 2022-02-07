Mississippi 14-year-old taken into custody after FBI receives tip about possible school threat

A Mississippi teenager has been taken into custody after investigators received a tip from the FBI about a possible threat directed towards a school.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department, working along with the FBI, started an investigation into the threat which did not specify any school.

Following up on the information available, school officials and other law enforcement were contacted and made aware of the threat. A social media app was used to broadcast this threat. The company which owns the app flagged it and immediately contacted the FBI.

Working with Lee County Schools and the FBI, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his deputies were able to track down the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident at 9:30 Monday morning.

The suspect is 14 years old, Johnson said. Because the suspect is an underage juvenile, charges will be handled through Lee County Youth Court, Johnson said.

There was no indication that the suspect had any intent to go through with the threat but any threat made towards a school, students, and or staff is taken very seriously and will be prosecuted, Johnson said.

“A special thanks to the FBI, Lee County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers and Criminal Investigators, and Lee County Schools. Their dedication to the protection of the community and schools helped solve this case and protect our children and school staff. Without their assistance, this case would not have had such a swift ending,” Johnson said.