Mississippi mother of four killed when her vehicle filled with 11 other passengers involved in 2-vehicle crash

Published 7:07 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 33-year-old Mississippi mother of four was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving filled with 11 other people was involved in a 2-vehicle crash in Laurel.

According to reports from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Aric Armstrong, 27, from Diamondhead, was traveling north on Holifield Road when he collided with a 2008 Infiniti G35 driven by Cecilia Turner, 33, of Laurel, traveling west on Highway 84.

MHP responded to the crash at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Turner received fatal injuries from the crash. A 2-year-old passenger in the Infiniti also received severe injuries from the crash

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that the 11 passengers in the Infiniti were all unrestrained. Turner was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

Other than the 2-year-old, all of the other passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

MHP lists the passengers in the Infiniti sedan as:

  • Nicole Tavares, 29
  • Cole Boyd, 25
  • Mitchell McDonald, 17
  • Teunna Adams, 15
  • Zacharia Ramsey, 14
  • Cekia McDonald, 12
  • Ceyonce Newell, 12
  • Aryanna McDonald, 11
  • Tajari McDonald, 8
  • Alexia McDonald, 6
  • Ty’Liyah McDonald, 2

The victim was the mother of four of the children in the car.

Isabella Yarbrough, 14, also received minor injuries. She was a passenger in the pickup truck with Armstrong and another adult. All of them were wearing seatbelts, according to MHP.

More News

‘They swam with the dinosaurs.’ This corner of Mississippi may not be Jurassic Park, but prehistoric fish make it unique.

Police asking for public’s help locating missing Mississippi teen

Upgrades to ‘high-hazard’ Mississippi dam could cost $15M

Why is Sen. Roger Wicker so picky about Supreme Court picks all of a sudden?

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article