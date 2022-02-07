Mississippi mother of four killed when her vehicle filled with 11 other passengers involved in 2-vehicle crash

A 33-year-old Mississippi mother of four was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving filled with 11 other people was involved in a 2-vehicle crash in Laurel.

According to reports from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Aric Armstrong, 27, from Diamondhead, was traveling north on Holifield Road when he collided with a 2008 Infiniti G35 driven by Cecilia Turner, 33, of Laurel, traveling west on Highway 84.

MHP responded to the crash at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Turner received fatal injuries from the crash. A 2-year-old passenger in the Infiniti also received severe injuries from the crash

The Laurel Leader-Call reports that the 11 passengers in the Infiniti were all unrestrained. Turner was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

Other than the 2-year-old, all of the other passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

MHP lists the passengers in the Infiniti sedan as:

Nicole Tavares, 29

Cole Boyd, 25

Mitchell McDonald, 17

Teunna Adams, 15

Zacharia Ramsey, 14

Cekia McDonald, 12

Ceyonce Newell, 12

Aryanna McDonald, 11

Tajari McDonald, 8

Alexia McDonald, 6

Ty’Liyah McDonald, 2

The victim was the mother of four of the children in the car.

Isabella Yarbrough, 14, also received minor injuries. She was a passenger in the pickup truck with Armstrong and another adult. All of them were wearing seatbelts, according to MHP.