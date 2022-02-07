Upgrades to ‘high-hazard’ Mississippi dam could cost $15M

Published 9:12 am Monday, February 7, 2022

By The Associated Press

It could potentially cost more than $15 million to make repairs to a dam in northeast Mississippi, a preliminary report shows.

Oktibbeha County officials are discussing repairs to Oktibbeha County Lake Dam, The Commercial Dispatch reported.

The new cost estimate is nearly twice the $8 million for full dam repairs that Prichard Engineering estimated in January 2020 after it was suspected the dam was in imminent danger of breaching.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has deemed the dam a high-hazard dam that needs repairs made in the near future.

A final report and cost estimate on the repairs is expected to be presented at the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 21.

