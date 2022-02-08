After near-record weekend high, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases fell to lowest level since December on Tuesday

One day after Mississippi reported an extremely high number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the weekend, on Tuesday the state reported one of the lowest single-day numbers of cases since before Christmas.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 2,065 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 770,522

MSDH reported 93 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,378.

Through Tuesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 5,551.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 5,109 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.