Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 2-year-old, whose remains were found in Mississippi woods

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Louisiana woman and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty in the killing of her 2-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in a wooded area of Mississippi after her mother reported her disappearance.

Lanaya Cardwell and Phillip Gardner were indicted Jan. 27 on second-degree murder charges in the death of Nevaeh Allen and entered their pleas Monday, news outlets reported. Gardner, 30, was also charged with obstruction of justice.

The 24-year-old mother initially told police in September that her daughter went missing from her family’s Baton Rouge apartment. After a dayslong search across two states that involved nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies, authorities located the girl’s remains buried under trees near the bank of a river.

The Advocate reported Cardwell admitted to police that she punched her daughter in the torso after finding her playing with contact lenses, which led her to hit her head on a cabinet.

Gardner wasn’t able to wake the girl from a nap later that morning, according to the newspaper. He told police he tried to revive her but when his attempts failed, he put her in a suitcase, drove her — and a 3-year-old sibling — across state lines and placed her body in a “makeshift grave deep in the woods.”

Cardwell and Gardner are both jailed in East Baton Rouge Parish on $375,000 bonds, online records show.

More News

Hunters in Alabama thought they killed an 8-point buck until they took a closer look

After near-record weekend high, Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases fell to lowest level since December on Tuesday

Reward offered in Tuesday bomb threat that closed down Mississippi high school

Mississippi police chief responds to call for resignations over handling of shooting at Fed Ex Driver: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article