Mississippi man killed after truck flips in Louisiana crash

Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed after his truck flipped in a single-vehicle crash in Louisiana Tuesday.

On Feb. 8, 2022, shortly after 9 p.m., the Louisiana State Police were notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 56 in Chauvin near Senior Citizen Street. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old John Rogers of Meridian, MS.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rogers was traveling south on LA Hwy 56 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, Rogers traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve. The pickup then struck a culvert before coming to rest on its roof.

Although Rogers was properly restrained at the time of the crash, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was collected from Rogers and submitted for analysis.

 

