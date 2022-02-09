UPDATE: Body of missing 75-year-old Mississippi woman found in Clarke County

Published 7:07 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The body of a 75-year-old Mississippi woman who had been missing since Feb. 2 has been found.

News sources report that the body of 75-year-old Carrie Bell Vaughn was found in Clarke County less than a mile away from where her car was found.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued a Silver Vaughn.

She was last seen Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at about 3:30 am in the area of County Road 290 in Clarke County, walking in an unknown direction.

 

More News

Woman sentenced to federal prison for critically injuring US Marshal during 2020 Mississippi shootout

TVA says it won’t power Mississippi medical pot businesses

Mississippi man arrested after reportedly carrying gun onto hospital campus, attacking officer

Stolen car used in high-speed chase, exchange of gunfire with Mississippi trooper found. Driver still on the loose.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article