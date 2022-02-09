UPDATE: Body of missing 75-year-old Mississippi woman found in Clarke County

The body of a 75-year-old Mississippi woman who had been missing since Feb. 2 has been found.

News sources report that the body of 75-year-old Carrie Bell Vaughn was found in Clarke County less than a mile away from where her car was found.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued a Silver Vaughn.

She was last seen Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at about 3:30 am in the area of County Road 290 in Clarke County, walking in an unknown direction.