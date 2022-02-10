FBI investigating robbery of Mississippi beauty supply store. Three men armed with rifles reported by witnesses.

The FBI and Jackson police are investigating an armed robbery of a Mississippi beauty supply store.

On Tuesday, witnesses reported seeing three men with their faces covered, and carrying rifles go into the Golden Star Beauty Supply store on North State Street in Jackson.

Authorities responded to the call at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from two registers.

JPD is asking anyone with information regarding the armed robber to contact police at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).