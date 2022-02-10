Mississippi reports new coronavirus cases on decline again, dozens more deaths reported

Published 9:49 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported on Thursday its lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for a 24-hour period since late December.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 1,661 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 774,505.

MSDH reported 53 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,508.

Through Thursday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 4,355.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 4,455 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 8		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 8
Adams 7004 139 92 20
Alcorn 9670 138 131 20
Amite 3145 64 58 10
Attala 4741 104 194 36
Benton 2233 46 47 10
Bolivar 9006 162 252 33
Calhoun 4491 57 44 7
Carroll 2499 48 53 12
Chickasaw 5409 87 63 15
Choctaw 2031 28 13 0
Claiborne 2113 45 45 9
Clarke 4104 101 131 32
Clay 4898 90 41 5
Coahoma 6335 119 138 14
Copiah 6988 103 109 15
Covington 6939 102 185 39
De Soto 48821 506 131 27
Forrest 21474 289 365 62
Franklin 1893 35 47 5
George 6974 81 82 9
Greene 3119 53 81 6
Grenada 5413 123 155 32
Hancock 11939 146 145 22
Harrison 51829 621 703 84
Hinds 51219 726 862 140
Holmes 4311 103 121 21
Humphreys 1985 41 36 9
Issaquena 257 9 0 0
Itawamba 7234 133 134 24
Jackson 36182 423 407 43
Jasper 4691 69 46 2
Jefferson 1463 36 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2803 47 16 1
Jones 20747 274 329 46
Kemper 2124 45 50 10
Lafayette 14781 171 202 57
Lamar 16879 148 67 12
Lauderdale 18244 342 499 108
Lawrence 3494 48 28 2
Leake 6113 106 103 17
Lee 26008 276 225 43
Leflore 7240 160 268 58
Lincoln 8087 153 213 44
Lowndes 17213 218 306 69
Madison 23381 307 416 72
Marion 6828 129 173 25
Marshall 9738 160 69 17
Monroe 10709 202 192 55
Montgomery 2880 67 90 14
Neshoba 10163 224 232 61
Newton 5791 92 89 16
Noxubee 2690 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10834 154 272 40
Panola 10252 154 103 15
Pearl River 14742 258 263 42
Perry 2989 61 41 9
Pike 9167 171 178 44
Pontotoc 10048 127 88 13
Prentiss 7916 96 102 15
Quitman 1548 30 0 0
Rankin 35556 451 509 69
Scott 6417 107 119 19
Sharkey 931 22 45 8
Simpson 6816 137 176 20
Smith 3963 66 80 8
Stone 5279 69 109 14
Sunflower 5686 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3147 58 50 7
Tate 7128 133 80 19
Tippah 7094 103 120 14
Tishomingo 5979 115 104 28
Tunica 2474 43 20 4
Union 9298 110 133 23
Walthall 3486 75 69 14
Warren 9918 191 177 38
Washington 9963 184 224 42
Wayne 5845 83 84 13
Webster 3055 59 66 14
Wilkinson 1770 44 25 6
Winston 5011 98 136 39
Yalobusha 3983 51 84 22
Yazoo 7887 99 152 20
Total 774,505 11,508 12,306 2,143

 

