Mississippi reports new coronavirus cases on decline again, dozens more deaths reported

Mississippi reported on Thursday its lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for a 24-hour period since late December.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 1,661 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 774,505.

MSDH reported 53 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,508.

Through Thursday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 4,355.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 4,455 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.