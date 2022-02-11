Man charged with murdering another at homeless camp in Mississippi

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man at a homeless camp in Mississippi, police said Friday.

The Biloxi Police Department, in a news release, said officers responded to a wooded area about 8 p.m. Thursday and found a 52-year-old man deceased from injuries related to an assault.

An investigation found David Thomas Jordan, 63, as the suspect in the assault and he was arrested.

Both Jordan and the victim were homeless, police said. The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

Jordan is being held in the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain and is awaiting an initial appearance. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.