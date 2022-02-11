Mississippi 16-year-old arrested, accused of stealing gun in armed home invasion

A 16-year-old has been arrested after being accused of an armed home invasion that resulted in the theft of a Mississippi homeowner’s gun.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the teen Wednesday morning at St. Martin High School. The teen suspect, who has not been identified, is being charged as an adult.

Deputies responded to a home invasion on Feb. 6 in St. Martin. Investigators determined that the teen pointed a gun at one of the homeowner’s family members and demanded any guns that were in the house. The teen suspect reportedly took off with a rifle.

Jackson County Court Judge Mark Watts ordered that the teen be held without bond.