Mississippi coronavirus cases continue decline, but ‘still a lot of transmission out there’ state health leader says

Published 5:08 pm Friday, February 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drop across the state, but state health officials warn the virus is still spreading at high numbers.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 2,212 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 776,717.

“Our case numbers are coming down,” Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Friday. “We are still in high levels of community transmission, throughout all of Mississippi.

“We’re on the downward trend, but there’s still a lot of transmission out there, there’s still a lot of cases out there,” Byers said.

MSDH reported 50 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 11,558.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 3,552.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 4,219 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7015 139 92 20
Alcorn 9702 139 131 20
Amite 3155 64 58 10
Attala 4804 105 194 36
Benton 2234 46 47 10
Bolivar 9014 164 251 33
Calhoun 4496 58 44 7
Carroll 2512 48 53 12
Chickasaw 5420 88 63 15
Choctaw 2051 30 13 0
Claiborne 2115 45 45 9
Clarke 4117 101 131 32
Clay 4902 90 42 5
Coahoma 6337 119 138 14
Copiah 7006 104 109 15
Covington 6957 102 185 39
De Soto 48924 514 131 27
Forrest 21572 290 366 62
Franklin 1894 35 47 5
George 6990 81 82 9
Greene 3131 53 81 6
Grenada 5426 123 155 32
Hancock 11947 146 146 23
Harrison 52000 623 720 85
Hinds 51378 729 862 140
Holmes 4327 103 121 21
Humphreys 1991 41 36 9
Issaquena 257 9 0 0
Itawamba 7242 134 134 24
Jackson 36225 423 407 44
Jasper 4700 69 46 2
Jefferson 1463 36 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2809 47 16 1
Jones 20827 275 336 46
Kemper 2129 45 50 10
Lafayette 14822 172 202 57
Lamar 16981 148 69 12
Lauderdale 18289 344 500 108
Lawrence 3509 48 28 2
Leake 6137 106 103 17
Lee 26057 276 225 43
Leflore 7247 160 268 58
Lincoln 8108 153 213 44
Lowndes 17239 219 306 69
Madison 23494 310 416 72
Marion 6840 129 173 25
Marshall 9750 161 69 17
Monroe 10749 204 192 55
Montgomery 2884 68 90 14
Neshoba 10187 224 232 61
Newton 5804 92 89 16
Noxubee 2690 47 42 6
Oktibbeha 10852 154 272 40
Panola 10265 154 103 15
Pearl River 14776 259 264 42
Perry 2994 62 41 9
Pike 9208 171 178 44
Pontotoc 10061 127 89 13
Prentiss 7939 96 102 15
Quitman 1548 30 0 0
Rankin 35740 451 510 69
Scott 6432 109 120 19
Sharkey 935 23 45 8
Simpson 6831 138 179 20
Smith 3995 66 80 8
Stone 5287 69 110 14
Sunflower 5686 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3151 59 50 7
Tate 7156 135 80 19
Tippah 7117 103 120 14
Tishomingo 6008 115 104 28
Tunica 2480 43 20 4
Union 9305 111 133 23
Walthall 3499 77 69 14
Warren 9962 191 177 38
Washington 9991 185 225 42
Wayne 5854 83 86 13
Webster 3077 59 66 14
Wilkinson 1771 44 25 6
Winston 5026 99 136 39
Yalobusha 3997 51 84 22
Yazoo 7918 99 152 20
Total 776,717 11,558 12,346 2,146

