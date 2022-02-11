Mississippi coronavirus cases continue decline, but ‘still a lot of transmission out there’ state health leader says

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drop across the state, but state health officials warn the virus is still spreading at high numbers.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 2,212 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 776,717.

“Our case numbers are coming down,” Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Friday. “We are still in high levels of community transmission, throughout all of Mississippi.

“We’re on the downward trend, but there’s still a lot of transmission out there, there’s still a lot of cases out there,” Byers said.

MSDH reported 50 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 11,558.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 3,552.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 4,219 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.