Road rage suspect leads police on chase, sends 1-year-old passenger to hospital, police say

Officers with the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office pursued a man fleeing a traffic stop Friday night.

Jesse Stewart Jr., 55, was allegedly having road rage with other vehicles, driving recklessly and disregarding traffic devices so officers initiated a traffic stop. He fled the scene, and they pursued him.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Stewart, driving a dark Ford F-15o, rammed a patrol car and pushed another unit into a ditch.

Police apprehended Stewart outside of Greenlawn Memorial Park on Morgantown Road. Upon a search of Stewart’s vehicle, Daughtry said they found a one-year-old baby girl inside.

“She had no child restraints on, so we took her to the hospital,” Daughtry said. “She is doing fine and talking to us.”

Stewart is charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, felony fleeing, child endangerment and multiple traffic violations.

An officer was injured when her vehicle was hit. She is at the hospital, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Daughtry said.