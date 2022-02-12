Attorney says he wants ‘equal justice … not Mississippi justice’ for black FedEx driver who was pursued and shot at

The attorney for FedEx driver D’Monterrio Gibson urged “everyone” Thursday to pray his client “gets equal justice under the law, not Mississippi Justice, as it has been called.”

Attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm in Jackson said the events of Jan. 24 in Brookhaven — when Gibson was pursued and fired upon by two white men after retrieving a mis-delivered package — constitute a hate crime and were racially motivated. During a press conference at his office Thursday, Gibson said the two men who were arrested, Brandon and Gregory Case, should have been immediately charged with more serious crimes than conspiracy and aggravated assault/shooting into an occupied motor vehicle.

“We have called for federal groups, the Department of Justice and the FBI, to immediately begin an investigation because we do believe the crimes were hate crimes and racially motivated,” Moore said Thursday afternoon. “We have asked them to investigate and prosecute should the evidence warrant it.”

Moore also called on the Brookhaven Police Department to recuse themselves and allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to lead the case, “which we believe should be upgraded to attempted murder.”

Moore said he spoke with District Attorney Dee Bates earlier in the day and relayed the family’s desire to see the charges upgraded. Bates said he would present the evidence to the grand jury and see what they will do with the case, Moore said.

“We also believe FedEx’s response has been less than optimal and they have not shown enough concern for Mr. Gibson,” Moore said. Gibson is still employed by FedEx but is on unpaid leave at this time, the attorney said.

“We want a fair and unbiased investigation and prosecution of the case in what we believe was attempted murder,” said Moore.