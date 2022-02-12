Non-profit giving away 200 free prom dresses for Mississippi junior, seniors in Jackson area

Prom season is just around the corner and most parents know the expenses surrounding getting a daughter ready for the special night can be astronomical. But it doesn’t have to be.

Couture Cares is a non-profit based in Memphis and, later this month, they’ll be opening a prom dress boutique in the Cade Chapel Church family life center in Jackson, Mississippi, WLBT-TV reported.

And the best part of that is all the dresses, shoes and accessories will be free.

The non-profit is giving away 200 brand new or gently used gowns to high school juniors and seniors who attend public schools in the Jackson area. The Prom Closet, as they call it, will be set up just like a department store. Young ladies will be able to try on dresses until they find the perfect gown.

A DJ, makeup artist offering makeup tips, a seamstress for alterations, and more also will be a part of the event. Lunch will even be provided for the young ladies and their guardians.

You have to RSVP in order to attend the event scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26. There will only be 200 girls allowed and this is a first come, first serve event.

Text PROM601 to 33777 or register at www.couturecares.org.