Couple charged with suspected abuse, neglect after 3 children sent to Mississippi emergency room

Two adults face felony child abuse and neglect charges for the suspected abuse of three children, who were transported to a Mississippi hospital emergency room. The ages for the children ranged from 11-months old to 8-years old.

Tupelo police arrested Brian Grice, 21, of Baldwyn, and Terrianna Driver, 27, of New Albany. Grice was charged with two counts of felony child abuse and Driver was charged with felony child neglect.

The two suspects were arrested on Feb. 9 after police were contacted on Feb. 6 by Child Protective Services concerning the suspected abuse. CPS was reportedly in the process of removing the children and putting them into protective custody and called for the assistance of police.

The children were carried to a Tupelo emergency room for treatment. CPS took custody of the children and opened an investigation.

A judge has set Grice’s bond at $2,000,000 and Driver’s bond at $1,000,000.

Investigation into the case may lead to additional charges.