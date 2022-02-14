One man dead, another person injured at shooting at Mississippi bar Sunday night
Published 10:15 am Monday, February 14, 2022
One man is dead and another person is injured in a late-night shooting at a Mississippi bar Sunday night.
WTVA in Columbus reports that the shooting happened late Sunday night at the Legends Bar on 13th Avenue North.
The victim was identified as Robert Roby, 29, of Columbus by the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office.
One other person was injured in the shooting, officials said.
The shooting remains under investigation.