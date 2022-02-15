14-year-old girl arrested on Valentine’s Day for trying to hire hitman to kill her ex, police say

A 14-year-old Louisiana girl was arrested on Valentine’s Day and charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said they arrested the 14-year-old Monday afternoon after they learned she had visited the satirical website: https://rentahitman.com/ and sought to have her ex-boyfriend killed.

The website’s administrator contacted police and reported the solicitation.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with solicitation for murder. She was being held in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention facility.