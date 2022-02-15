Car of Memphis woman missing since Thanksgiving found in rural Mississippi

The car of a Memphis woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving has been found in Mississippi nearly 100 miles away from her home.

WREG in Memphis reports that Ashley McDonald has been missing since she left to meet a man in Batesville and that the Ford Fusion that she was driving was discovered between a shed and a trailer in Tallahatchie County on Dec. 10 — 20 days after she left her house.

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly confirmed that vehicle belonging to McDonald been found

Because the car had not been listed on a stolen vehicle database, Memphis police were unaware of the discovery until many days later after the car had been moved to a salvage yard.

In late January, witnesses report that law enforcement agencies have been searching the area where the car was found for evidence.

Anyone with any information should contact the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 647-3700 or the MPD’s Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479.