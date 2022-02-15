Man indicted in 2021 death of wife killed in Mississippi casino parking lot

Published 7:22 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Vicksburg man has been indicted in the shooting death of his wife.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment charging Cedrick Hubbard, 26, 707 Newitt Vick Drive, with murder in the Nov. 20, 2021, death of his wife at Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road.

The indictment was handed down during the grand jury’s January session.

Hubbard is accused of shooting Oceanna Lee-Hubbard at the casino and leaving the scene.

Vicksburg police officers responding to the 7 a.m. call about the shooting on Nov. 20 arrived at the casino to find Oceanna Lee-Hubbard lying in the casino parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cedrick Hubbard was later arrested without incident in Clinton.

More News

Crime scene

One person charged, other arrests expected as police investigate Super Bowl party that turned deadly outside Mississippi nightclub

Mississippi prison employees, including management, placed on leave after inmate convicted of murder escapes

Mississippi deputy justice court clerk arrested, accused of hindering husband’s prosecution

Car of Memphis woman missing since Thanksgiving found in rural Mississippi

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article