Man indicted in 2021 death of wife killed in Mississippi casino parking lot

A Vicksburg man has been indicted in the shooting death of his wife.

The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment charging Cedrick Hubbard, 26, 707 Newitt Vick Drive, with murder in the Nov. 20, 2021, death of his wife at Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road.

The indictment was handed down during the grand jury’s January session.

Hubbard is accused of shooting Oceanna Lee-Hubbard at the casino and leaving the scene.

Vicksburg police officers responding to the 7 a.m. call about the shooting on Nov. 20 arrived at the casino to find Oceanna Lee-Hubbard lying in the casino parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cedrick Hubbard was later arrested without incident in Clinton.