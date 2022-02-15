Mississippi, parts of Louisiana at risk of wildfires Tuesday

Published 11:06 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By The Associated Press

Forecasters are warning that Mississippi and Louisiana will be at an increased risk for wildfires due to dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings for Tuesday for all of Mississippi and parts of northeast Louisiana.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph were in the forecast, the weather service said.

Forecasters said that any fires that start will spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

