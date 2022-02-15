One person charged, other arrests expected as police investigate Super Bowl party that turned deadly outside Mississippi nightclub

One person is under arrest and other arrests are expected in a shooting outside a Columbus nightclub that left one man dead and another injured.

Columbus police have arrested James Overstreet, who reportedly turned himself in to police. Overstreet has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton, police were called to the area of the Legends Club in the area of 2000 block of 13th Avenue North at 11:34 p.m.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim Monday morning as Robert Andrew Roby, 29-years-old, of Columbus.

WCBI reports that Roby was trying to assist a friend who got involved in a fight outside the business after a Super Bowl party when gunshots rang out.

The initial call was for “shots fired” in the area. When police arrived, one person was in the street with gunshot wounds, according to Chief Shelton. Another person sustained gunshot wounds and was treated and released at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

“Right now, we have one person under arrest for aggravated assault from the incident,” said Shelton. “The case is still under investigation, and there could be more charges. There was some argument in the area outside the business that led up to the shooting.”

When police arrived, a large crowd was on the scene. “When we arrived, there were about 200 persons there, and it was a challenge for our officers to provide aid,” Chief Shelton added. “We have received some video from the scene, and that is assisting us in our investigation.”