Mississippi man dies when burning pile of leaves gets out of control

A Mississippi man died after a pile of leaves he was burning go out of control.

The Woodville Republicna reports that the Wilkinson County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate the death of man in Crosby on Feb. 7.

Wilkinson County Coroner O.J. Packnett, who is also a Wilkinson County Deputy Sheriff, initially responded to assist an ambulance crew at the scene.

“Upon my arrival, I was informed by the Air Evac nurse that the patient’s injuries were fatal,” Packnett said. “I determined that the deceased was burning leaves in his yard when the fire appeared to have gotten away from him.”

The deceased was identified as Robert Leon Griffin, 87, of Crosby.

The incident continues to be under investigation.