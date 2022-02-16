Mississippi police looking for missing sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor

Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement is on the lookout for a missing sex offender who has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance locating James Long. Long is a registered sex offender who has cut off his ankle monitor and his location is unknown.

Long is approximately 6’1” and 175 lbs and was last seen in a silver or gray passenger car with a white female.

If you have information on his whereabouts or can assist in locating him, contact Det. B. Andrews at 662-469-8714 or by email at bandrews@desotocountyms.gov.

