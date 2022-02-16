Woman falls overboard off cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico; Coast Guard searching for her

Published 9:31 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By The Associated Press

Authorities are searching for a missing cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said it received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old African American woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles (240 kilometers) offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.

