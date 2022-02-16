Woman found dead at Mississippi hotel after law enforcement called to locate her after she didn’t show up at work

A woman with a Natchez address on her driver’s license was found dead in a Brookhaven hotel Wednesday morning after local law enforcement called to locate the woman who had been missing from work.

Lincoln County Deputy Coroner John Riggs said that officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Brookhaven Police Department about checking on a woman who was thought to be staying in a hotel in Brookhaven.

Franklin County Sheriff James Newman said that the woman’s employer called about an employee who didn’t come into work. They told the sheriff’s office what type of vehicle she drove, and this information was sent on to the LCSO and BPD so that they could search for her car.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said his department received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating the missing person.

Her car was spotted at the motel and Collins said the individual was found dead at Motel 6 in Brookhaven. He declined to release any other information.

Riggs received the call to come to the scene about 11:45 a.m. today, he said. He also noted that the woman has been identified, but not all of her family members have been notified of her death.

He expected that information would be released early Thursday.