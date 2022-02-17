Mississippi man admitted he stole pandemic funds from elderly, used money at casinos

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Trevon S. Evans, 25, of Kiln, was in possession of multiple Mississippi identification cars when he was arrested Aug. 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

An investigation revealed that Evans had convinced elderly neighbors to give him their personal information so he could help them receive benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic. Evans used the victims’ information to apply for unemployment insurance through CARES Act benefits and had the funds sent to his own home, prosecutors said.

Evans received $7,000 and used the money at casinos along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the investigation revealed.

Evans faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for June 23.